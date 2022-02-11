Developing student’s capabilities

Keysborough College is committed to excellence by raising the achievements of all their students.

The school community provides students with an environment that enables them to achieve their personal best in each of their intellectual, creative, sporting and social pursuits.

Through their voice and leadership the students will be encouraged to make a difference by being active participants in their community. They will have the ability to succeed independently in life and empowered to achieve their ambitions.

The college values of Respect, Excellence and Diversity express the culture of the school. Keysborough College recognise these values through an awards program, behavioural guidelines and policies that help to develop well-rounded individuals.

They place students at the centre and work hard to ensure that their new students feel connected and build positive relationships with their peers and teachers.

Modern learning facilities, dedicated teacher and support staff and the collaborative learning model have enabled the College to create an environment that empowers students to achieve success and in their learning.

The teaching and learning experiences provided at Keysborough College support and challenge the students to achieve their potential and pursue their dreams and aspirations. The curriculum focuses on academic success and the personalised approach to teaching extends and rewards students in a manner that is appropriate for their particular stage of development. The goal is to inspire each student to learn and develop their capabilities, and they support this through differentiated study tasks that ensure students can succeed and progress.