By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Police have been called in to investigate a fast-moving grass fire in Police Paddocks Reserve in Endeavour Hills.

Three FRV and five FRV crews were called to a blaze in a “paddock area” off Brady Road after it was reported by a triple-0 caller about 7.15am on Sunday 13 February.

An FRV spokesperson said firefighters met a “quickly spreading” fire and “worked to contain the fire’s edge”.

It was brought under control within 35 minutes.

“Forest Fire Management Victoria were also notified and asked to attend.

“The incident has now been handed over to Victoria Police.”

Trucks and volunteer firefighters from Hallam, Rowville and Scoresby CFA Fire Brigades were among the responding crews.

Vic Emergency issued a community information message warning of visible smoke but of no immediate threat.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the “exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined”.

Investigations were ongoing, the spokesperson said.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.