Mobile Legend to be held back for Launching Pad

By Luke Corda

Powerful sprinter Mobile Legend turned heads on Thursday night when taking out the Geelong to Sandown final at Sandown Park

After a brilliant 5.07 getaway, he cruised along to score by 8.25 lengths and record his sixth win from 15 starts.

Co-trainers Colin and Daryl Brennan are now faced with a tough decision given that Mobile Legend’s sixth victory places him on the fringe of ineligibility for the upcoming $460,000 Launching Pad series at Sandown Park which requires greyhounds to have no more than six wins.

With the series still seven weeks away, trainer Colin Brennan believes that ‘Archie’s’ chances will be well worth the wait.

“It’s a long seven weeks but he’s got the ability,” he said.

“He’s due for a freshen up anyway. We’ll get him right mentally, change his routine, but also keep his 500m fitness up. Then we’ll give the Launching Pad a crack.”

Mobile Legend’s eye-catching potential has captivated fellow trainers and despite multiple offers, the Brennan twins have their hearts set on Archie.

“We’ve had a few offers for him but we’re in it for the ride. We’ve got long term goals for him so we’ll see where he goes.”

“We broke him in around Ballarat and after a couple trials we knew he was special.”

Colin and Daryl Brennan demonstrate a love for their dogs that is greater than any amount of money. They have cared for Archie since just 12 weeks of age which explains their special bond.

“He’s a favourite at home,” Brennan said.

“Archie was an anxious dog in the early days but he’s come a long way. We’ve bonded more recently and I love to go sit with him and cuddle. We’re like his safety blanket.”

Later in the night, up-and-coming star Levitation recorded her fifth win from 13 starts taking out the night’s Free-For-All.

Levitation is also expected to target the Launching Pad series, along with her kennelmate and budding superstar Wow She’s Fast.

