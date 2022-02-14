Police at the Plaza for coffee catch-up

By Marcus Uhe

Local Police members will be in attendance at the Dandenong Plaza on Tuesday morning, 15 February for a coffee and chat event with the community.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said that the opportunity is an important way for members for the community to share their issues with the Police in a relaxed environment.

“After a challenging few years for all Victorians, we look forward to meeting face-to-face with our community again to hear about their concerns so we can continue to keep them as safe as possible,” the spokesperson said.

“Dandenong police have always enjoyed a positive relationship with the local community, built through mutual trust and respect by actively listening to the issues that matter.”

Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong President, Dawn Vernon said these events are a great way to break down barriers between authority figures and the general public.

“This is a chance for people to come and share their concerns with police officers,” Ms Vernon said.

“It’s also an opportunity to thank police for the good work that they do. They need to hear positive messages.”

Personal safety alarms and anti-theft number plate screws will be sold at the event.

Selling the screws at events like these in order to prevent number-plate theft reduces the likelihood of that particular crime taking place and will also save time for both the vehicle owner and the officers who have to report the crime and organise for new plates.

You can purchase four screws for $3 and have them fitted by a member of the Neighbourhood Watch group for an extra $5.

For more information on the event head to https://www.facebook.com/events/1437736413311160/?ref=newsfeed or contact Dawn Vernon at president@nhwgreaterdandenong.org or 0407325030.