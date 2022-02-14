Greens Rd level crossing gone

The level crossing removal at Greens Road in Dandenong South is complete, the State Government announced.

The two new 600-metre rail bridges have opened, replacing the road’s boom gates.

About 2,000 crew worked 170,000 hours – working day and night since early January – to complete the Cranbourne-Dandenong track’s duplication, level crossing removal and a new Merinda Park station, the Government stated.

A new timetable of 50 extra train services on the Cranbourne line commenced from 13 February.

Trains will run every 10 minutes on average in the morning peak from Cranbourne, Lynbrook and Merinda Park stations.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the Government was “smashing our targets” in removing level crossings.

“Fifteen level crossings are being removed on the Cranbourne line, with 13 already gone for good, and two more will make the line level crossing-free by 2025, changing the way people live, work and travel.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the Greens Road rail bridges were “untangling this notorious bottleneck and freeing up traffic in our area”.