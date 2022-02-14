Rays roll on

By Tyler Lewis

The Dandenong Stingrays remain untested in the NAB League Girl’s competition.

And though it’s early in the season, the statement: ‘they’re yet to play anyone good’, has swiftly twisted to the question: ‘have they not played anyone good, or are they just too good?’

On Saturday, the Rays played their first ‘home game’ at Skybus Stadium in Frankston, hosting the Murray Bushrangers.

After trailing at the first interval for the first time in the opening four rounds, the Rays shifted into gear and accelerated well beyond the Murray Bushrangers – which before Saturday were in fourth position on the ladder.

The Bushrangers had kicked 1.5 to the Rays one straight in the opening term, failing to capitalise on the early ascendancy.

It was a mistake the Bushies would rue, as the Rays piled on 10 of the next 12 majors to run out 11.10 (76) to 3.7 (25) victors.

In a sign that would please coach Nick Cox, the Rays have developed from a side with one or two standouts, to a side that has performers across the board.

Charley Ryan backed up her performance last week with a goal and 19 disposals this week, while Meg Robertson (two goals and 19 disposals), Jaide Anthony (one goal and 18 disposals) and Amber Clarke (two goals and 16 disposals) all contributed in the 51-point triumph.

The Dandenong side have a week off this weekend, but with a percentage of 354.30, are comfortably safe from Eastern Ranges in second.