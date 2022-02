A 20-year-old Springvale man has been charged with murdering a woman found dead in her Glendale Road home on 10 February.

The 41-year-old woman and the man were known to each other, police say.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested the man in the Melbourne CBD on the afternoon of Monday 14 February.

He was interviewed by police and charged with murder.

The man was expected to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that night.