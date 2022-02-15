Celebrate the ‘real’ bakers

There’s no mistaking what makes a ‘real bread’.

At Dandenong Market’s ‘Real Bread Week’, the choice is Lebanese, Afghan, sourdough, naan, pitta, loaves, buns, cakes and pastries from its four distinct bakeries.

Each bakery oven runs from early morning to late evening, producing preservative-free, additive-free breads.

Why Not? Wooden Bakery features authentic Lebanese breads, manoush and pastries from Rhonda Tannous and husband Kamil.

Ms Tannous’s love of traditional cooking was inspired by her grandmother.

Melina’s Bakery and Larder is also a product of family tradition – five generations of bakers.

Their breads range from multigrain sourdough, sunflower rye to white ciabatta.

Kabul Kitchen specialises in hot naan bread, run by friends Ali Haidari and Mohammad Sarwari who met while immigrating to Australia by boat.

The breads are served warm, soon after being baked in a tandoor oven.

Baker Boys bakery cooks up sourdough bread, pizza bread, pies and pastries, sometimes with an Afghan twist.

Its owner Jawad Ali Zaza picked up the skills while working in bakery businesses after fleeing the Taliban more than 20 years ago.

Real Bread Week starts at Dandenong Market from Friday 18 February.