Police Brief: Police seeking witnesses to Highway collision in Hallam

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision where a 28-year-old motorbike rider was injured in Hallam on Tuesday night, 8 February.

The incident occurred on the Princes Highway around 8:15pm.

The injured rider was taken to the Alfred Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating reports that the motorbike and two other vehicles were seen driving erratically prior to the collision.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of a black Mercedes sedan and black VW GTI prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Constable Vejar at Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol on 9767 7444, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at

crimestoppersvic.com.au.