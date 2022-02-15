Make way for the monster trucks

By Marcus Uhe

Have you ever seen a fire-breathing dinosaur eat a car? Chances are that you have not.

The prehistoric creature with “an appetite for eating cars,” is just one of the attractions that you’ll see at Dandenong’s Monster Carnival at the Dandenong Showgrounds this weekend, along with monster trucks demonstrations, motorbike stunts and live music.

The tour is roaring back to life after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with the Dandenong show the first of a three-leg trip, with stops at Traralgon and Wagga Wagga next on the itinerary.

Charlie Miller is the event organiser and a former stunt man and monster truck driver himself.

He fondly recalls his days behind the wheel but said that he has decided to put the brakes on his driving career due to his age and the physical toll that driving the vehicles takes on the body.

“One day a promotor in the early 90s said ‘I’ve got a monster truck and I’m going to buy a second one that I want you to drive,’ and I said, ‘Is this for real?!’” Mr Miller said.

“From there it was a natural progression through the years.

“I’m 50 now and you do cop some impact; the neck wears the brunt of it.

“Dad was a speedway racer in Brisbane so it was there from the start. I remember watching sprint cars and demolition derbies when I was younger.”

The trucks used in this spectacle go through a standard car-sized tank of fuel in just a few minutes with their 1500 horsepower engine.

Each truck in the event has an accompanying theme song to match the personality of the vehicle, creating an atmosphere akin to professional wrestling.

The event is not just for ‘petrol heads’ or those interested in cars. There’ll be family events such as the opportunity to take a ride in a monster truck, plenty of rides and foods available in the American Carnival-style event.

Adding the American theme is the star power of US driver Kevin King, who will be in attendance for the event.

Mr King, from Georgia in the South East of the country, drives ‘Strait Jacket’ and will compete with the Australian drivers in the event.

He won’t have to adjust to driving from the other side of the vehicle, however; unlike regular cars, monster truck drivers sit in the centre of the cabin.

“It’s so wide and so high up in the truck, so it gives you a better bearing of where you hit the obstacle,” Mr Miller explained.

“It’s quite easy to drive a monster truck. Where the skills come in is where you have to do performances.

“Running cars over you have to make sure everything is lined-up correctly, because these trucks do overturn quite easily.

“You’re very safe in a truck with a roll-cage and a harness, neck brace, fire equipment. You’re more concerned about wrecking the truck.

“There’s nowhere you can practice in Australia and you have to buy one yourself.”

It’s the first time that the travelling show has come to the Dandenong Showgrounds, bringing drivers together from across the country together to wow the locals wherever they go.

Despite being a veteran of the circuit, Mr Miller said the reaction of the crowds, particularly the younger generation, is what keeps him enthused.

“Even travelling down the road, kids are still amazed by the sheer size of them. ‘The wheels are bigger than me!’

“It (that feeling) will never wear out. We’re away from home a lot so there has to be some reward.

“It really keeps you going.

“Sitting on my hands at home has been fairly painful; You can only play so much golf.

“I’m really excited to be back on tour.”

The event will host four shows over two days on Saturday 19 February and Sunday 20 February, at 3pm and 6pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the day, subject to availability, or they can be purchased at ULTIMATE.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/19721