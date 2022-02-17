Hospitality venues the winner from new pandemic orders

New pandemic orders to be introduced from 6pm Friday 18 February will see the return of indoor dancefloors and the removal of density quotients at hospitality and entertainment venues, while check-ins and vaccination status checks will be limited to ‘vaccinated economy’ settings.

QR code check-in and vaccination check requirements will no-longer be required at retail venues, schools (including childcare and early childhood) and for employees at many workplaces, but will remain at hospitality and entertainment venues.

The announcements come as hospitalisation numbers and community transmission continues to decrease while the third dose vaccination rate for Victorians aged 18+ reached 53 per cent as of Thursday 17 February.

Health Minister Martin Foley described the changes as “safe and sensible”, balancing the need to support the health system with the benefits of easing restrictions.

“Changes to QR code requirements will still support our focus on the highest-risk settings most likely to generate super-spreader events, and we will keep reviewing the system over time in line with the epidemiological situation,” he said.

Work from home recommendations and office-based mitigation strategies such as face mask requirements will be considered for removal by Minister Foley with consideration to those who have received a third dose of the vaccine.

Requirements for hospital worker ‘bubbles’ and mandatory surveillance testing for key industries including meat processing will be become recommended-only, however but health services may still implement them at their discretion.

International arrivals will no longer be required to obtain an international arrivals permit through Service Victoria and the 14-day hotel quarantine period for international visitors and aircrew who aren’t fully vaccinated or medically exempt will reduce to seven days.

Victoria recorded 8501 new cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths on Thursday.

Further details on the new restrictions coming into place this week will be published online at www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au from 6pm on 18 February.

For information about coronavirus visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au or call 1800 675 398.