Floodplain cemetery ‘unconvincing’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An “unconvinced” Greater Dandenong Council may be largely side-lined in the planning process for a controversial cemetery ‘memorial park’ proposal on Dandenong Creek floodplains.

As earlier reported, Melbourne Water is “in talks” with Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust about the site at 1564 Heatherton Road – south of Heatherton Road.

Mayor Jim Memeti said the wetlands provided “very important” biodiversity, habitat and flood mitigation for Dandenong and downstream areas.

“At this stage there is no formal application that has been referred to Council.

“However, currently Council is unconvinced that the site chosen for the proposed memorial park is an appropriate one and in the best location for that use.”

There is a possibility that the council could be largely by-passed in the planning approval process, if a formal application is made by the SMCT.

“It is Council’s preference that this be lodged with, processed and decided by Council, and not under the auspices of the Minister for Planning where Council’s role is reduced to providing a referral comment only,” Cr Memeti said.

At a 14 February council meeting, city planning director Jody Bosman said the council – as part of making comment – could conduct its own assessments of the “planning and ecological impacts” outside of Melbourne Water’s submissions.

“We are not obliged to accept at face value what we are being given.”

Community groups have been outraged by the plan for the vast flood-prone plains, which are accessible only by a fire track.

It has been identified as a key wildlife corridor and bird-watching “hot spot” of 77 bird species, according to the Greater Dandenong Environment Group.

Greens candidate for Bruce and former Greater Dandenong councillor Matthew Kirwan said the wetlands were a flood protection “safety valve” set up in response to past floods in central Dandenong and a Royal Commission.

SMCT has been searching for a further site to add to its nine cemeteries in the South East.

Three of its current cemeteries – Springvale, Dandenong and Bunurong – are in Greater Dandenong.

Melbourne Water said there was no formal agreement with SCMT about the site “at this stage”.

SCMT did not respond to Star Journal’s inquiries.