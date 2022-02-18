Guns, ice and ute seized

Police detectives have allegedly seized an array of guns and ‘ice’ during a raid in Hallam.

Southern Metro Regional Crime Team members say they found six firearms including a handgun, 3D-printed pistol, sawn-off shotgun and a longarm rifle at the Empire Way property about 10.45am on Thursday 17 February.

A traffickable amount of methamphetamine and a Ford Ranger that was believed to be stolen from Notting Hill were also seized, police say.

A 23-year-old Narre Warren man, who was allegedly subject to a firearms prohibition order, was arrested at the site.

He was charged with 23 weapons, theft and drug-related charges.

The man was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Friday 18 February.