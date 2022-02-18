Suspicious Mulgrave fire

Thirty firefighters have battled a suspicious house fire in Mulgrave.

Fire Rescue Victoria crews were called to the single-storey residence with one side consumed in smoke and flames about 9.15pm on Thursday 17 February.

Fire fighters in breathing apparatus searched for a reported “sometimes resident” inside the house, which contained a “high fuel load”, FRV stated.

No occupants were found.

Using six pumpers and five other appliances, firefighters brought the blaze under control within an hour.

The scene has been handed to Victoria Police investigators.