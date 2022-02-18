Rugby Games pitch

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong should make a pitch for Rugby 7s matches, if as expected the Commonwealth Games comes to Victoria, says mayor Jim Memeti.

The bid would add impetus to the council’s proposed $110 million Dandenong Sport and Events Centre project.

And it would be the “perfect” stage for the occasion, Cr Memeti says.

The Victorian Government recently announced it was in exclusive negotiations to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

It plans to spread the event across the state, boosting economies, jobs, housing and sports participation in regional Victoria.

“Dandenong ticks all the boxes,” Cr Memeti said.

“We’ve got to ride with this opportunity.”

Cr Memeti said Rugby 7s would be a hit in the South East, including Casey-Cardinia’s growth corridor and its stronghold of Maori and Pasifika communities.

The proposed Dandenong stadium could also host a Games live site in its surrounding green space, as well as matches in the 2027 Rugby World Cup – if Australia secures the bid.

South Eastern Titans Rugby League Club secretary Heather Deery said a growing following would relish the rare chance of seeing international Rugby 7s.

“7s is exciting, it’s fun and fast. It would really excite the kids and the region,” she said.

“We could use it to promote our club and the sport. Rugby is a lifestyle – once they’re into it, they’re into it for life.”

Cr Memeti said it was a chance to “start the conversation again” for State and Federal funding for the proposed stadium.

In June 2021, Deloitte Australia embarked on a $200,000 business case and feasibility review – joint funded by the council and State Government.

The 15,000-seat stadium and events centre is proposed for open space at Cheltenham Road, George Street and Carroll Lane – a short walk from Dandenong railway station.

It has been touted as the future playing home of soccer giant Melbourne City Football Club as well as rugby, festivals, concerts, conferences, weddings and community outreach.

City of Greater Dandenong has identified it as a key to re-energise the Revitalising Central Dandenong concept.

The project could create about 1000 construction jobs, 350 ongoing jobs and $114 million of annual economic activity from visitors.