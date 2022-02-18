Noble Park’s $100K scratchie

A Noble Park woman has won an instant $100,000 on a scratchie ticket.

She had scratched the prize winning $5 Crosswords’’ ticket over a lunch break.

“At first, I thought I had scratched off nine letters, which I was pretty happy about.

“I checked the ticket over and over, but I still didn’t realise what I’d won.

“A few hours later I checked the ticket again and that’s when I realised I’d won the top prize.”

The winner plans to take a long-dreamt holiday with her family to Bethlehem..

“We haven’t done anything to celebrate just yet, but I’ve asked my children to book a really fancy restaurant in the city for us all on the weekend.

“This prize is going to be used for my family. I’ve always wanted to take my family to Bethlehem for a big holiday.

“It’s a dream come true.”

The ticket was bought at Noble Park News.

The business’s owner Jianhui Guan said the win marked an exciting milestone for the outlet.

“Our outlet has sold a lot of big prizes over the years, but this is the biggest Instant Scratch-Its win we’ve had since I took ownership in 2020, so it’s a big moment for me.

“My team and I would like to congratulate our winner and wish her all the best with her prize. What a great win.”