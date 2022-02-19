Its a seven horse race

By Lachlan Mitchell

Heinz Southern District (HSD) currently holds all the cards in its hands as it looks to move into finals contention in the Dandenong and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf-2 competition on Saturday.

Heinz will have it all to do when they play ladder-leaders Cranbourne away from home, with Cranbourne currently tied at the top with Parkmore and looking to edge ahead.

The Pirates won’t have it so easy when they take on Parkfield away from home.

The Pirates will be hoping they can keep pace with Cranbourne who lead the way on percentage.

Dandenong West will be looking to emulate some early season form when it welcomes Beaconsfield to Greaves Reserve.

Their only victory this season came in round seven when they defeated Parkfield in a tight encounter.

Keysborough are the other team in the chasing pack as they sit just outside the top four…they travel to Lyndale this week.

On paper the Borough should win but this season has thrown up all kinds of surprises so anything is possible.

Sunday is also required this weekend after rain affected the first-round of the season.

With results still to play out and seven sides still mathematically able to make the finals, Sunday could be make or break.

Cranbourne face Dandenong West in what could be a tough day at the office for the last placed Westerns. The Bulls have showed what they can do and that their best is good enough.

Keysborough host Heinz Southern District in what could give either side a push into a finals spot. Beaconsfield travel to Parkfield in an attempt to hang onto fourth.

And finally Lyndale host Parkmore as they hope to string a few wins together and hope they can still make a finals berth.