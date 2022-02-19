Looking Back

100 years ago

16 February 1922

Band Rotunda

As most of the residents of Dandenong know a start was made on Saturday last to erect a band rotunda in the park. For some considerable time, preparations have been slowly but surely carried on, and a point has now been reached at which all the sympathisers and well wishers can show that they intend to see this carried to a final issue. We understand through want of sufficient publicity, there were not as many at the beginning as there would have been had more efficient means been taken to notify those who are waiting to do their little towards helping the band in supplying Dandenong with that musical treat, which is worthy of the district. We therefore appeal to our readers to come along on Saturday 18th and bring a hammer, saw, chisel and punch. If they are without these things, let them come along and help erecting the rotunda in the day.

50 years ago

15 February 1972

City Council pays $39,000 for Lodge

Dandenong City Council on Saturday paid $39,250 for the 19th-century Laurel Lodge property in Langhorne St Dandenong. The Journal believes the property will be used by Council as an historical museum. Council decided at a special meeting last Thursday afternoon to bid for the two-storey mansion at an action on Saturday. About 200 people attended the auction, the bidding started at $20,000. A total of 29 bids were made before Mr Allison knocked Laurel Lodge down to Mr Angus Facey, acting on behalf of the council.

20 years ago

18 February 2002

Is it Art or Eyesore?

Journal comment – Those who read in the Age on Thursday about the plan to bring ‘With and With Each Other’ to Dandenong can be forgiven for raising an eyebrow, as we did. Not that we frown on culture – in fact culturally, Dandenong could teach those in the city a lesson or two – but do we need to be the dumping ground for something those in Melbourne have grown tired of? If that’s to be the case, then surely there are better spots in the city than the corner of Princes Highway and Frankston-Dandenong Rd? Not only will it be a distraction to motorists at one of the busiest intersections, it will also be hidden away. Better to put it somewhere where people will be able to get close and appreciate what American sculptor Tom Bills was trying to achieve. That is if ‘With and With Each Other’ comes to Dandenong.

5 years ago

20 February 2017

It’s none of our business but

Sunday trading at Dandenong Market is now more popular than the traditional Tuesday Market. Visitor numbers have grown from 9000 to 21,500 since the market first opened on Sunday two years ago, corporate services director Mick Jaensch told the Monday 13 February Greater Dandenong Council meeting. The market board is now looking at extending Sunday trading hours.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society