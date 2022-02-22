Get the jump on a community project

Health promotion foundation VicHealth has launched JumpStart! to lift the spirits of kids in Victoria, after two years of tough times.

JumpStart! offers community groups a share of $2 million to bring their ideas to life, funding hundreds of grassroots projects in communities across Victoria to engage children and young people in food, art and play.

VicHealth will create an alliance of local groups, partnering with them to support children in the wake of the pandemic.

Sarah Loh, Executive Manager of the Future Healthy Group at VicHealth, said she wants to see kids “jumping for joy.”

“Children and young people need more opportunities to have fun, be physically active and hang out with friends again,” Ms Low said.

“Our kids have missed out on a lot to keep their families and communities safe from coronavirus.

“Now, it’s their turn.”

It follows VicHealth research during the pandemic which found that 90% of parents and carers with kids aged 6-17 believed that social connection was important for their child’s mental wellbeing, and 71% of young people aged 18-25 reported that staying socially connected had become one of the most important issues for them during the pandemic.

JumpStart! has been welcomed by Zarah Jali from Cranbourne, one of VicHealth’s Future Healthy Community Champions.

“I think for young people, having social programs and activities that reignite our passions and interests will allow us the opportunity to find a sense of community again and rebuild our confidence about going back into society,” she said.

JumpStart! is the second major investment in VicHealth’s Future Healthy initiative targeted at Victorians aged 0-25, including families.

Launched in September 2021, Future Healthy is investing $45 million in new programs over three years to support people aged 0-25 to build back better, reconnect socially and safely, get active, and enjoy good food.

Applications close 11:59pm, Thursday 17 March 2022.

To find out more and JumpStart! your community project today, visit vichealth.vic.gov.au