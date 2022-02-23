Kangaroos leap into finals contention

By Lachlan Mitchell

Springvale was looking to keep atop of the DDCA Turf 3 ladder when it took on Hampton Park in round 12.

The Demons made light work of the Redbacks after posting 245. It all seems a step too far for the struggling Hampton Park outfit.

The Redbacks were sent packing for 168 with Michael De Kauwe and Harmandip Sahota leading the way with three wickets each.

Doveton brought its best to the fore when it disposed of Silverton by 147 runs.

Adam Reed top scored for the Doves with a brilliant 112 not out.

Silverton crumbled from the get-go, getting bundled out for 97 in a less than impressive performance for a team holding onto fourth.

Lynbrook got the points against bottom placed Narre North after posting 200. The Rams could only manage 158 in reply with Andre Akin top scoring with 37 in a 42-run loss.

Coomoora hosted Fountain Gate at home on Saturday with the Gators looking to hop into a finals spot.

Kangaroo’s opener Rahoul Pankhania (77) got his side off to the best possible start after losing early wickets.

Luke Vincent made a late cameo putting on 40 off just 26 balls. The Fountain Gate chase looked shaky with the side struggling to conjure strong partnerships through the middle order.

Dylan Diacono (44) did his best in the middle but it wasn’t enough, with Malan Madusanka taking 4/25 to halt any signs of a fight back. The Kangaroos victorious by 35 runs.

Sunday cricket was also needed to make up for a slow start to the season with round one being washed out.

Narre North had its backs up against the wall from ball one when they faced ladder leaders Springvale away from home.

James Webb made sure that the Demons didn’t get everything their own way making a very respectable 76 leading his side to finish on 6/179.

Narre North’s bowlers struggled once again to take wickets and stop the flow of runs. Nuwan Mendis reminded the competition of his class, notching up his third ton of the season.

The Demons holding sway by nine wickets.

Silverton didn’t leave much to chance as it continued to stretch the gap between fourth and the chasing pack.

Selva Tharaka regained his form making 155 not out as he led his side to 233.

Lynbrook fought hard but could only manage 171…falling 62 runs short.

Fountain Gate continued the woes of Hampton Park as it had an emphatic win over the Redbacks at Max Pawsey Reserve.

Jahanzeb Mirranay produced an incredible knock, making 91 of 58 balls in a dominate display with the bat.

The Redback’s couldn’t get within a stone’s throw of the total making 147. Shammi Dissanayake taking 4/41 in an emphatic display.

Fountain Gate doing its chances of making finals no harm with a 142-run thumping.

Doveton continued to hammer home its claim at being a finals side after chasing down the 150 total set by Coomoora away from home.

Kangaroos opener Lance Baptist (72) was the pick of the batters hitting five boundaries, while Doveton bowler Ryan Hendy was the only bowler to claim multiple wickets, taking 2/19 off his eight overs.

Doveton reached the total with five balls to spare. Hendy was the ultimate ‘Iron Man’ making 68 with the bat and proving he is the ultimate all-rounder.

The top four looks set, but Fountain Gate will have to replicate some early season form and try to overcome ladder-leaders Springvale if they are any chance of making finals.