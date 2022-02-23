Workplace toll high in Greater Dandenong

Four people lost their lives at workplaces in Greater Dandenong in 2021 – the equal most in the state, according to WorkSafe data.

WorkSafe has declared the state’s workplace death toll “unacceptable”, totalling 66 for the year.

The Southern Metropolitan Area, which includes Cardinia, Casey, Greater Dandenong, Frankston, Kingston and Mornington Peninsula, also recorded the most workplace deaths (10) in the state.

The region had the most WorkSafe injury claims totalling 3877, with 1233 in Greater Dandenong alone.

Across Victoria, there were 66 lives lost at work in 2021 – 43 from workplace incidents, 14 from disease, five in a transport accident, three in medical incidents and one in an alleged criminal act.

Of them, 63 were male and three female.

The fatality toll was down from 73 in the previous year.

Manufacturing was the deadliest industry with 14 fatalities, followed by construction with 13 deaths and agriculture, forestry and fishing nine.

WorkSafe chief executive Colin Radford said these industries would continue to be targeted by WorkSafe inspectors.

“It’s simply unacceptable that we are seeing the same industries feature prominently in workplace deaths and serious injuries year after year,” he said.

“WorkSafe is committed to working towards a future where no one loses their life at work, including by taking strong enforcement action against those ignoring their health and safety obligations.”

Long-term contact with chemicals or substances was the leading cause of death. Among the 12 fatalities, five related to asbestos and four to crystalline silica.

Falls from height led to nine deaths, falling objects killed eight workers and vehicle accidents seven.

Four workers’ deaths were related to Covid-19.

Vehicles and machinery were involved in 21 fatalities and were the most dangerous workplace hazards.

More than two-thirds of the workers killed were aged 45 or older. The youngest was an eight-year-old boy – among three members of the public to die in a workplace incident.

Mr Radford said he was urging Victorians to “reflect on the lasting impact of a workplace tragedy”.

“Hundreds of families, loved ones and colleagues left devastated by a death that could have been prevented.

“It’s difficult to imagine the indescribable pain they are feeling.

“Out of respect for those we have lost and their families, it is time we said enough.

“There is simply no excuse for cutting corners when it comes to workplace safety.”

Mr Radford said many others were dealing with the pain and suffering from serious and often life-changing injuries suffered at work.

“We need every workplace to take the time to properly assess their health and safety risks and plan how to eliminate or manage them, because failing to do so can lead to tragedy.”