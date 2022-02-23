Warm welcome to Dandenong

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A packed Harmony Square in Dandenong welcomed many of the newly-arrived evacuees from Afghanistan that call the South East home.

The New Beginnings Community Welcome Event feted a crowd of more than 1000 with a Halal barbecue, kid’s activities, music and performances on Sunday 20 February.

In recent months, about 1300 evacuees are believed to have settled in Greater Dandenong and Casey on humanitarian 449 visas.

That’s more than a third of Australia’s intake since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan last year.

South East Community Links head of settlement Michelle Rowland said New Beginnings was a “day of sunshine and fun”.

“(It) was a fantastic opportunity for new community members from Afghanistan to connect with the wider Afghan community, as well as programs and services that can help them to create a safe and positive home in Dandenong.”

Ms Rowland said many refugees from Afghanistan hit ongoing barriers such as unemployment, limited English, trauma and discrimination.

They also suffered from lack of support networks and challenges in accessing services.

“We’re looking forward to launching new programs soon that will provide additional support to the local Afghan community including activities focused on mentoring, driver education, financial literacy, digital literacy, education and employment.”

Mayor Jim Memeti welcomed Greater Dandenong’s new community members.

He said many expressed their gratitude for the Australian Government giving them refuge.

“Social inclusion and community participation are exceptionally important values Council upholds, and it is imperative that we support our newly arrived Afghan community members, so they feel welcome and supported.

“Council is proud that this city is a Refugee Welcome Zone and we hope events like this inspire others to celebrate inclusivity and to extend a helping hand.”

It was staged by Greater Dandenong Council, South East Community Links, the Drum Theatre, Multicultural Arts Victoria and Uniting Victoria and Tasmania.

Victoria Police, Rotary, Fire Rescue Victoria, Department of Human Services and SES Victoria were also among the many stallholders.