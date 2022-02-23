SES saviours on the storm frontline

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two years of wild storms have added up to the “busiest years on record” for State Emergency Service Victoria volunteers in Greater Dandenong.

The Dandenong-based unit’s 40 members responded to a massive 720 call-outs for help in 2021 and 475 in 2020.

Both years were well above the 300 yearly average, says unit controller Michael Prior.

Last year, about 75 per cent of the call-outs were due to storm-fallen trees on buildings, powerlines and roads.

Most recently the unit helped a spate of 11 vehicles stranded in flash floods within 25 minutes on the mid-afternoon of Friday 28 January.

Mr Prior says he’s still surprised that drivers don’t heed the regular warnings not to risk travelling across flooded roads.

“Even when the vehicles are stopped and cannot move, a lot of other vehicles tried to drive around the floodwaters.

“The most common response was ‘I thought I could make it through. I didn’t think it was so deep’.

“It only takes 15 centimetres for a car to float in flood water. At about 20 centimetres the water starts going through the door seals.

“In many cases the vehicle becomes buoyant and begins to float along the street.”

After being winched to safety, some of the vehicles needed to be towed away.

The regular hot-spots stranded drivers, like the EastLink overpass on Princes Highway, Noble Park and the rail overpass on Cheltenham Road, Dandenong.

Three cars were caught in floodwaters near the corner of Russell Street and Princes Highway in Springvale, two on Police Road, and one on James Street, Dandenong.

In that mad half-hour, SES volunteers and all four of the unit’s vehicles responded to a total of 57 calls for help.

Homes and businesses in Springvale and Noble Park were particularly hit by flooding.

The jobs were cleared by the committed crews by 8.30pm that night.

The unit is always on the look-out for more recruits, particularly those who can answer calls for assistance during the daytime.

This role would suit those who work at home, or are semi- or fully-retired, Mr Prior says.

“It’s a very friendly and welcoming of people from a range of different backgrounds.

“We do a variety of jobs and requests for assistance and from people from all walks of life.”

Members receive free nationally-recognised training for rescues, safety skills and communication equipment.

There’s also specialist training for road crash rescue, boating, community engagement, and urban search and rescue.

“It equips members with good transferable skills for across their life,” Mr Prior says.

“That’s as well as other benefits of being involved in the community, being able to give back to the community and making connections with like-minded friends.”

The unit meets and trains at 42 Mills Road, Dandenong on Mondays 7.30pm.

For details, email greaterdandenong@ses.vic.gov.au