Police are seeking help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Calen, from Lara, is known to frequent Cranbourne, Doveton, Geelong and Lara, police say.

He was last seen in Separation Street, North Geelong about 11am on Wednesday 23 February.

Calen had been wearing his school uniform including a white shirt, grey shorts and red-and-black jacket.

Any information to Corio Police on 5273 9555.