A cannabis crop has been allegedly seized by police during a raid of a Springvale South premises on Tuesday 22 February.

Divisional Response Unit officers say they seized plants of varying maturity and an illegal electrical bypass during the raid in Kinarra Court about 10am.

No occupants were at the property at the time.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au