Importer charged over workplace death

A stone importer has been charged by WorkSafe over the fatal crushing of a worker at a Dingley Village warehouse.

The 34-year-old woman died after three stone slabs weighing up to 250 kilograms each fell on her in April 2020, WorkSafe stated.

She had been helping to unload a shipping container at the time.

Australia Rong Hua Fu Pty Ltd, trading as RHF Stone, was charged with three counts of failing to provide or maintain a safe working environment.

It also faces a charge of failing to provide or maintain a safe system of work for the unloading of the stone slabs.

WorkSafe also alleges breaches for failing to provide or maintain safe plant, relating to a forklift being used at the time of the incident and racks used to store stone slabs at the warehouse.

The case is scheduled at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 28 February.