Invasion shocks Noble Park branch

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Ukrainian-Australians’ fears for relatives grow as a widely condemned Russian military invasion advances in Ukraine.

The Noble Park-based Asssociation of Ukrainians in Victoria president Liana Slipetsky says her relatives are planning to retreat to bunkers and nearby villages in the face of reported mass bombing attacks.

But they had no plans yet to flee their homeland.

“This is what Russia doesn’t realise – what we lack in firepower, we don’t lack in spirit.

“We must be the most patriotic country on Earth.”

The murmerings of invasion had been present for some time, the conflict with Russia running for eight years.

But Ms Slipetsky says she didn’t think full-scale invasion would happen so quickly.

“The injustice of it all is what upsets us the most.

“We had 30 years of a chance at peace and democracy. We’re not some backwater – it had been formerly crushed by the Soviet Union.

“My biggest fear is that this will stop being a headline in a few months’ time. The world will stand by and Ukraine will be desecrated.

“No one is there for Ukraine at the moment. They’re not a member of NATO.

“Anyone not part of NATO and surrounding Ukraine should help with boots on the ground.”

Meanwhile, her branch and other Ukrainian-Australians are gathering in collective distress.

All events and meetings at Noble Park have been cancelled as the group focuses on being a “mouthpiece” for Ukraine.

It is selling T-shirts branded with ‘STOP Putin your hands on Ukraine’ to help fund the Ukrainian army.

Community rallies have been organised, with another planned for the CBD on 26 February followed by a ‘group hug’ in Essendon.

“We’re in shock and disbelief. We need to stay close with family and friends.

“My phone is going flat from all the calls.”

The invasion revived Ms Slipetsky’s childhood memories, of stories of her grandparents who fled Soviet-captured Ukraine.

“I wouldn’t have been born in Australia if my grandparents hadn’t escaped. Thank God Australia has allowed us to keep being Ukrainian.”

Her grandfather Myroslav Slipeckyj was the former president of the Noble Park branch for 25 years, her grandmother was headmistress at the Noble Park Ukrainian school for 50 years.

In 2019, Ms Slipetskty took over to continue her grandfather’s legacy.

“I didn’t think we’d be again uttering words like ‘war’ and ‘bomb shelters’.

“It is surreal. I can’t function. But of course this is less about me, and all about the people – Ukrainian families, Russian families.”

Ms Slipetsky called for more people to join her organisation, to further build the community and diaspora’s strength.

And for Australia to take stronger action – to shut the Russian consulate in Australia and deport its ambassador “preferably in handcuffs” as well as consular staff.

“Anyone with a Russian passport should be sent home.”

And an easy, swift visa process for Ukrainians fleeing to Australia was required, especially those with relatives here.

All Russian assets and “anything to do with its banking system” should be closed down, Ms Slipetsky said.

“But what are economic sanctions going to do? It’s like fighting with a feather.

“(Russian president) Putin doesn’t listen. He is two steps ahead of us. He’s playing a game where he doesn’t have to abide by any rules.”