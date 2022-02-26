Looking Back

100 years ago

23 February 1922

Soft Seats at Town Hall

A number of energetic and patriotic ladies met at the Memorial Hall Dandenong last Monday night, for the purpose of making cushions. These cushions are to be hired out to picture patrons at the Town Hall, for the purpose of making the seats at the Town Hall more comfortable and the evening more enjoyable. The small charge of threepence will be made for the use of the cushions. Proceeds will be devoted to the liquidation of the debt on the Memorial Hall.

Shoal of Porpoises

On Monday afternoon a large shoal of porpoises were close into shore at Frankston and caused great excitement among the bathers. One elderly lady declared they were sharks, and quickly sought dry land.

Dandenong Brass Band

Last Saturday afternoon a large number of willing helpers again assembled in the park and became busily engaged in the election of the band rotunda. The outline of the building is now completed and in a few more weeks the rotunda should be erected. It is pleasing to see so many well wishes taking an active interest in the welfare of the band, and they are deserving of the best thanks of the community.

50 years ago

24 February 1972

Parents lash Minister on Shortage of Teachers

Angry parents are up in arms over the acute shortage of teachers at Doveton High School. Mrs Marie Plowman, president of the Mothers’ Club and a member of the Advisory Council described the problem as “like a festering sore to both parents and teachers”. “This year at the beginning, we looked like having seven teachers short,” said Mrs Plowman. “We have 1100 students, and this is their only chance in life for an education.” Mrs Plowman said Mr Thompson was well aware of the staff shortage.

20 years ago

25 February 2002

Have your say on local electoral changes

Greater Dandenong residents will be able to have their say on proposed changes to the council electoral system. Greater Dandenong Council comprises 11 councillors and community comment is sought on a proposal to increase the number to 12. Comment is also sought on the proposed boundary changes and whether the council’s divided ward structure should remain. Options for consideration are 11 single councillor wards, four wards with three councillors elected for each ward, or 11 to 12 councillors elected for in a single ballot to represent the entire city.

5 years ago

27 February 2017

Hip Hop dance is in a spin

Street Dreams is giving a free leg up to budding Dandenong hip hop dancers. Samson Smith from Justice Crew helped to welcome the Salvation Army and Musicians making a Difference (MQAD) program to Dandenong on Wednesday 22 February. The dance and mentoring classes are designed to inspire young people to come together and reach their full potential. Participants are invited to “pay as you feel“ so its accessible for everyone.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society