Embrace the challenge

Victoria’s first fully academically selective coeducational Government High School, and one of only four academically selective high schools in the state. Nossal High School has been purpose designed to suit an adult, academically focused and highly aspirational cohort of students. The buildings are high tech. and ICT rich, mirroring features and approaches usually found in universities.

Nossal High School is committed to providing an innovative, inclusive and dynamic educational environment. They aim to challenge their students to be creative and critical thinkers with good communication skills and the resilience necessary to succeed in an ever-changing world. Nossal High School aim to build their skills, self-confidence, leadership abilities and community spirit through a rigorous, but rich and varied curricular and co-curricular program. They want their graduates to be ambitious, ethical and responsible citizens who conduct themselves with humility and compassion.

When you choose a Victorian Selective Entry High School, you are ensuring your child has the opportunity for an exceptional education at one of only four schools exclusively designed for academically talented students. As proud government schools, each school has a unique approach and a shared purpose in nurturing excellence in young adults from Years 9-12. For further information about Nossal High School visit www.nossalhs.vic.edu.au. Applications for Year 9 entry for the 2023 school year open in March.

NOSSAL HIGH SCHOOL TOURS AND INFORMATION NIGHT

Principal tours run from 9.30am on specific dates throughout the year. Bookings for these tours are available at www.trybooking. com/XKVK.

Places are now available for the Nossal Information Night for prospective families on Thursday 2 May 2019. Secure your seats now through Trybooking at www.trybooking.com/BXQCZ.