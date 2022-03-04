Sweeney cuts the Knights in half

By Lachlan Mitchell

Cranbourne continue to hold its own at the top of the turf-two ladder after holding off a gallant Keysborough at Rowley Allen Reserve.

Keysborough felt the full brunt of Cranbourne bowler Peter Sweeney who clipped the Knights down to size taking 6/22.

Keysborough couldn’t take a trick loosing regular wickets being dismissed for 139, as its finals chances took a massive body blow.

Cranbourne opener Matthew Collette made his first 50-plus score of the season, making 63 and timing his finals form to perfection.

The Eagles found themselves reaching the target with 15 overs to spare.

The Keysborough loss gave Heinz Southern Districts the opportunity to firm up it’s spot in the final four.

Bottom placed Dandenong West was looking to finish off its season with a sense of optimism after a poor showing has seen them anchored to the bottom all-season.

The Bulls didn’t do themselves any favours losing opener Jibin Thomas for five. Thomas was trapped in front by Ryan Patterson.

The right-arm-quick was at his best taking 3/16 in a devastating performance helping dismiss the Bulls for a paltry 89.

Heinz didn’t get things its own way losing the wicket of opener Glenn Hamilton for a duck. The wicket brought Ethan French (37) to the crease who contributed to help his side over the line by six wickets.

Parkfield continue to play the under-dog card this season. The Bears had a few hazards early in the season dropping points to Dandenong West but have bounced back.

Parkfield were looking to continue to fight for top spot when they faced Lyndale at home. Parkfield opener Matthew Goodier (54) got the ball rolling for the home side.

Lyndale restricted the Bears to 162 with five multiple wicket-takers. Brendon Ash finishing with figures of 2/7.

Ash couldn’t replicate the dominance with the bat, bowing out for 11 at the top of the order. Nicholas Jeffery continued his stellar season taking 3/27 moving his season wicket tally to 11 for the season.

Lyndale continued to crumble with only five batters making double-figures with Keith Ash top scoring with 19.

Beaconsfield was set to host Parkmore Pirates in the final game of the round at Perc Alison which was eventually clouded in local cricket controversy.

Parkmore refused to play on the pitch presented to them after it was deemed safe by the umpires with Beaconsfield claiming all six points.

The Tigers went on to play a scratch match, and the pitch was used on Sunday with no-issues. But this remains a watch this space as the result is being disputed.