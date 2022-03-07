Man critically injured in Noble Park

A man was fighting for life after being found near a street corner in Noble Park early on Sunday 6 March.

The 37-year-old Noble Park man had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police say.

He was found lying near the corner of Noble and Allan streets about 12.30am.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Police say they were told that a woman had been assaulted and involved in an altercation with a man nearby.

It’s believed that the man and woman were known to each other.

A 36-year-old Narre Warren woman was being questioned by police.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or crimestoppersvic.com.au