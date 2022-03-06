Champions crowned

By Tyler Lewis

Jordan Hammond is the 2021/22 Alan Wookey Medal winner.

The Hallam Kalora Park skipper stormed home in the final seven rounds to poll 39 votes.

Hammond is the first Hawk to win the award since Steve Chapman in 2004/05 and it comes just a year after he was crowned a premiership captain.

After a slow start, Hammond was equal leader at the conclusion of round 7 with Springvale South spearhead Blade Baxter.

He pulled away to be leading at round 11, and after his finish to the year, he was never going to lose from that position.

After 5/8 in the penultimate round and 66 not out in the final round, it was no surprise when the star Hawk finished the count strong.

Unfortunately, his sublime season was not enough for the Hawks to defend their Turf 1 crown.

In Turf 2, Cranbourne superstar Peter Sweeney won the Charles Gartside Medal in a canter, polling a staggering 55 votes.

The former Dandenong Cricket Club premiership player won in a landslide, baking 14 votes more than the next best.

Pick up the GAZETTE this Wednesday for the extended story with comments from both winners…