Hub of bubbling joy

Inclement weather couldn’t dim the many bubbles and smiles at a rich and varied celebration of Springvale’s community precinct on Saturday 5 March.

It was Springvale Community Hub’s largest event since it opened between Covid lockdowns in late 2020.

Cultural dances, live music and community group displays as well as art workshops, rides, roving performers such as Dr Hubble the Bubble Man, tea tasting, sports demos and a silent disco were among the many attractions.

To round it off, the movie Madagascar was shown on the hub’s big screen.