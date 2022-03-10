Two hospitalised after Hallam crash

A female and a child have been hospitalised after a car crash on Princes Highway Hallam this morning (10 March).

A Nissan Pulsar collided with a Kia Rio at the corner of Wedgewood Road about 7.15am, police say.

The female driver of the Kia was taken to Dandenong Hospital for observation, and a child passenger in the Nissan was taken to Royal Children’s Hospital for observation.

“Both are believed to have minor injuries,” an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

All citybound lanes of the highway were closed for more than an hour at Wedgewood Road Hallam.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances around the collision.