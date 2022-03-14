Paths lead to nowhere

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A notorious hazard for cyclists and pedestrians has been earmarked as a “highest priority” fix by Greater Dandenong Council.

The Railway Parade, Jones Road and Bennet Street corner in Dandenong is forbiddenly flanked by narrow or non-existent footpaths and has no pedestrian lights across two of the roads.

It’s regarded as a barrier for locals to access the nearby Dandenong Showgrounds and Greaves Reserve.

A Keysborough resident recently submitted to the council’s public question time for a separate bridge over rail tracks just west to the intersection.

“It is very dangerous for pedestrians to cross into the park at Bennet Street with no lights, and the path along Railway Parade stops on grass at that intersection.

“I suggest a separate bridge just to the west of the intersection to allow pedestrians and cyclists to access the park.”

Engineering director Paul Kearsley said the intersection upgrade was the “highest priority” part of a 2-kilometre Djerring Trail extension from Yarraman station to Dandenong CBD.

The $11 million ‘missing link’ project is subject to state or federal funding, and is part of the council’s state and federal election wishlist.

“The majority of the costs (are) associated with those improvements to this particular intersection due to the complexities.”

In 2020, the council received a TAC grant for a “functional design” of the extension.

It would involve realigning the intersection to provide more space for the path, improve pedestrian crossings and create a footpath connection west of the intersection.

A raised crossing at Bennet Street was also proposed.

“Unfortunately, we have not been successful in obtaining funding at this time but we continue to advocate perhaps for some funds coming through the State budget in May and even as a possible election commitment prior to November 2022,” Mr Kearsley said.

In its federal advocacy list, the council also advocated for a $6.7 million cycle path between Greens Road and National Drive as part of a Dandenong-Cranbourne cycling corridor.

It also proposed a $7.5 million bridge for the EastLink Trail at Railway Parade and Greaves Reserve.