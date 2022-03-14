Council chases federal funds

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An $82 million aquatic centre and a rectangular sports and events stadium head City of Greater Dandenong’s wish-list ahead of the 2022 federal and state elections.

The Dandenong Wellness Centre, which would combine aquatic facilities and allied health services in Mills Reserve, has already attracted a $20 million pledge from federal Labor.

Mayor Jim Memeti was hoping that the Liberal-Nationals Government would “commit the same – or more”.

The council also seeks funding for the rectangular sports stadium Dandenong Sports and Events Centre proposed for Cheltenham Road near Dandenong train station.

It would be the home pitch for Melbourne City Football Club sides as well as host rugby, festivals and concerts.

Other parts of the wishlist include:

• A fairer go for asylum seekers in the community, including Centrelink and Medicare support.

• Increased funding for social and affordable housing

• Increase to JobSeeker and Commonwealth Rent Assistance payments

• Electrification and renewable energy upgrades in local industries, including replacing natural gas processes

• Rollout of electric vehicle chargers

• Extend Dandenong Bypass to South Gippsland Freeway

• Extend Glasscocks Road to the City of Casey

• Cycling network upgrades, including the extension of Djerring Trail to Dandenong CBD.

Cr Memeti said a $100,000 feasibility review and business case into the stadium proposal was yet to be completed.

It is due in June – which is after the federal election.

However, the stadium was “the key to the revitalisation of central Dandenong” – leading to more motels, restaurants and cafes, Cr Memeti said.

Interstate supporters could be offered accommodation and events packages including visits to Drum Theatre and food tours of Dandenong and Springvale.

For the 1.7 million people in the South East, the stadium was a gateway to watching professional sport.

Cr Memeti said there was also a great need to improve transport infrastructure for 80,000 workers in Dandenong South’s industrial precinct.

In late March, Cr Memeti and other members of the Local Government Mayoral Taskforce Supporting People Seeking Asylum will travel to Canberra to advocate for 90,000 asylum seekers’ rights and services.