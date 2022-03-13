Springy South out for Lions blood

By Tyler Lewis

‘Oh no, don’t run on Sketcher’.

It was a small, but accurate cry from a Narre South supporter on Saturday, as Lions skipper Kyle Hardy dropped one into the leg side and tried to steal a single on Springvale South’s Jackson Sketcher.

Like poetry in motion, Sketcher collected the ball and threw the stumps down, sending Hardy back to the sheds, and his teammates into a frenzy.

It was the beginning of an avalanche of Bloods wickets, as the Springvale South side ran through the Lions for 66, before chasing it one wicket down in the most earnest of victories.

The Bloods will now take on Berwick next week at Arch Brown Reserve, as the Bears failed to defend the 226.

Buckley Ridges skipper Ben Wright crunched a century as he steered his side into the big dance.

FINALS BRACKET:

SEMI FINAL: Buckley Ridges DEF Berwick

ELIMINATION FINAL: Narre South DEF BY Springvale South

PRELIMINARY FINAL: Berwick v Springvale South

GRAND FINAL: Buckley Ridges v Winner of PF