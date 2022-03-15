Chess Club makes move after 59 years

By Eleanor Wilson

After 59 years at the Albion Hotel Dandenong, the Dandenong Chess Club has found a new home in Endeavour Hills.

The club, which was formed in 1973, recently relocated to Sydney Pargeter Reserve, after failing to find a suitable location closer to home.

“We had to leave Dandenong because we just couldn’t find anything decent,” said club vice president Paul Huvey.

“It was too expensive and the old venue wasn’t suitable for the junior players,” he said.

But Paul said the club was happy to have made the move to Endeavour Hills.

“It was actually the Endeavour Hills Men’s Shed who recommended the Reserve to us,” he said.

“Thanks to them, we’ve got this most perfect venue. It’s the most modern venue we’ve ever used.”

“The only distraction we might have now would be the kangaroos.”

Dandenong Chess Club plays friendly and tournament chess games every Wednesday night from 7pm.

Paul, who has been a club member since 1978, said he hopes the move will attract new faces from the local area.

“We lost quite a few members over Covid-19, so it would be great to welcome some locals to come along and test their chess skills,” he said.

“I just love the game of chess. Even when you lose I love that you can analyse the game to find out where you went wrong.”

This year Dandenong Chess Club collaborated with Killester College in Springvale to host the club’s junior chess learning centre.

“Kids they love chess, they love learning. It’s so good for their brain development,” Paul said.

The junior club gathers on Sundays from 1pm until 3pm.

Membership with the Dandenong Chess Club is $40 per year, with discounts available for concession card holders.

If you would like to get involved with the club, contact Paul on 0406 786 242.