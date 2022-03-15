Lollipops stages fundraiser treat

A Noble Park North indoor-play centre is staging its own one-day extravaganza for the Good Friday Appeal.

Lollipops Playland and Crazy Climb Indoor Rock Climbing Centre is donating “every cent” made from its Family Fun Day on 15 April to the Royal Children’s Hospital fundraiser.

The event includes indoor play, rock climbing, face painting, balloon animals, roving characters like the Easter Bunny and Sonic the Hedgehog, raffles, stalls and giveaways.

“Even our incredibly generous staff volunteer their time to make the event possible,” says co-owner Cathy Maher.

“We are blessed to have two healthy children who haven’t needed the hospital to date, but we have family, friends and customers who have required the services of the Royal Childrens Hospital over the years.

“We are really proud to contribute in a small way to such an amazing cause.”

In the past nine years, Lollipops has raised more than $90,000 for the appeal.

Ms Maher has answered phones in the Good Friday Appeal phone room since 1999.

“I used to work in the phone room all day, but now I fundraise at Lollipops/Crazy Climb during the day and leave immediately to do the afternoon/evening shift in the phone room.

“This will be my 23rd year answering phones for the Appeal and loving every second of being involved.”

The Family Fun Day is at 6 Elonara Road, Noble Park North on Friday 15 April, 9.30am-5pm. To donate, go to www.mryum.com/lollipops/dine-in/good-friday-appeal-donations