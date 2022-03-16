Cranbourne line suffers delays after collision

By Marcus Uhe

The Cranbourne train line is experiencing major delays after a person was hit by a train on Wednesday morning, 16 March.

Buses replaced trains for outbound services between Oakleigh and Westall while the scene was cleared.

Citybound services were unaffected by the incident.

Train services between Oakleigh and Westall resumed around 9am however the line is experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes according to Metro Trains, as of late Wednesday morning.

Passengers are encouraged to allow for extra time for their travels.

“Check platform information screens and listen for announcements as services may be altered at short notice,” Metro Trains said.

For more up-to-date information on the disruptions head to https://rb.gy/svmptx