Speeding rife on long weekend

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Nineteen drink-drivers and 159 speeders were detected in Greater Dandenong and Casey during a police road-safety blitz across the Labour Day long weekend.

During Operation Arid, 26 drug-drivers, 22 drivers who were disqualified, 18 unlicensed and 19 disobeying traffic controls were also detected across the two council areas.

They were among more than 7000 traffic offences – including nearly 3000 speeding – in Victoria during the four-day operation from 11-14 March.

More than 1100 unauthorised drivers were detected by automatic number-plate recognition technology.

As of 15 March, five people had died on Victoria’s roads this month – considered a traditionally high-risk period.

Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said it was “completely unacceptable that so many motorists are continuing to take risks on our roads”.

“Our increased focus on road safety across March has only begun and the community should be assured they’ll continue to see police out enforcing during this high-risk period.”

“We plead with all road users to make good choices – one bad decision is all it takes to cause a tragedy.”

Among the alleged offenders was a 24-year-old P-plate driver from Noble Park who had his white Holden sedan impounded after dropping a burnout in front of a marked police vehicle.

His hooning was observed on Princes Highway, Narre Warren at 7.26pm on Friday 11 March.

The man is expected to be charged with intentionally losing traction and driving a prohibited vehicle for a probationary licence holder.

The Holden was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1038.

A P2 licence holder was also clocked speeding at 119 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Dandenong Bypass in Keysborough at 7.58pm on Friday 11 March.

He was fined on-the-spot $682 and lost his licence for six months.

Also under investigation was a driver who crashed into a parked vehicle on Popes Road, Noble Park about 6am on Sunday 13 March.

Police say the car turned left off Chandler Road, struck the vehicle and flipped on its roof.

“Indications are that alcohol may have contributed to this collision,” a police spokesperson stated.

“Thankfully on this occasion no one else was injured, however at least three other drivers have been detected over the prescribed alcohol limit before 10am this morning.

“Police are disappointed at the poor decision making by some drivers to consume alcohol and drive and we will continue to work hard to remove these high-risk drivers from our roads.”

A man and two women were also charged after being intercepted in a vehicle in a Doveton hotel car park at 5am on Friday 11 March.

Police allegedly seized meth, GHB, prescription medication, a large amount of cash, prohibited weapons and drug paraphernalia.

The man was remanded in custody, the women were charged and bailed, police say.