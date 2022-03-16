Group bashes females on bus

Three females have been viciously assaulted by a group of about eight males on a bus, police say.

The victims were allegedly kicked and punched aboard the 828 bus from Dandenong railway station to Box Street in Doveton about 7.40pm on 26 February.

One of the females suffered a broken nose and a mild traumatic brain injury, police say.

Two others suffered bruising.

Police have released an image of two males that they wish to question about the incident.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.gov.au