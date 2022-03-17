Arrests over Noble Park kidnapping

Four men have been arrested after an alleged kidnapping in Noble Park on Wednesday 16 March.

That morning, police were called to a property at Agnes Street after reports of two men being assaulted.

The injured pair – a 31-year-old from South Yarra and a 20-year-old from Camberwell – were taken to hospital for treatment.

A 35-year-old man from Noble Park, a 29-year-old from Berwick and a 22-year-old from Dandenong North were charged by Armed Crime Squad detectives.

Their alleged offences including armed robbery, false imprisonment and intentionally causing injury.

They were remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 17 March.

A 34-year-old Berwick man was released pending police enquiries.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or crimestoppersvic.com.au