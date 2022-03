Police are appealing for help to locate missing Endeavour Hills teen Olivia.

The 13-year-old was last seen at Endeavour Hills Shopping Centre on 14 March about 5pm.

Olivia is described as Caucasian, 160 centimetres with a fair complexion and medium-length straight brown hair.

Police believe that Olivia is using public transport and may be in the Endeavour Hills or Carrum Downs area.

Any information to Endeavour Hills police station on 9709 7666.