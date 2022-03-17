$600m Little India masterplan released

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A draft masterplan to transform Little India precinct with a new retail laneway, shady trees, plaza and towering hotel, office and apartment buildings has been publicly released.

Developer Capital Alliance will hold public briefing sessions, starting from 10am today (Thursday 17 March), on its $600 million project.

Capital Alliance founder and chief executive Mohan Du said he was proud to share the draft masterplan to “rejuvenate central Dandenong”.

The project would “benefit generations to come”.

Under the 15-year staged masterplan, the first stage includes a new home for Little India – a north-south pedestrian-only laneway between Halpin Way and Foster Street.

The lane is being built first to minimise disruption to traders. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 subject to government approvals.

The first stage also includes a supermarket, food market hall and residential building.

According to the developer, the new Little India will have more modern facilities and services, and better spaces for tenants.

In total, the redevelopment will occur at seven sites around Foster Street, bounded by Settlers Square, Dandenong train station, Halpin Way, Thomas Street and Cheltenham Road.

It includes at least 470 new dwellings, as well as a 29-storey hotel and conference centre, 29-storey office tower and an outdoor plaza on the corner of Foster Street and Cheltenham Road.

An urban brewery entertainment district and supermarket will be the last stage constructed from 2038.

A community centre near Settlers Square, and an education facility at the corner of Mason and Foster Street will also be built.

Large scale retail has been earmarked for Halpin Way and Thomas Streets, as well as east of Dandenong rail station.

There’s also plans for tree canopy as well as greening vegetation draping multi-storey buildings and their balconies.

More than 2600 jobs during construction and 5000 ongoing jobs are expected to be created.

The project is part of the State Government’s Revitalising Central Dandenong program, delivered by Development Victoria.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said the project complemented the $15 billion upgrade of the Cranbourne and Pakenham rail lines, including the Metro Tunnel.

“We’re not only delivering more trains, more often to Dandenong – we’re delivering more housing, and jobs for this local area.

“We encourage locals to have their say on the draft masterplan and will continue to work with them on progressing this project – which will transform Dandenong and create thousands of jobs at a time our community needs them most.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the area was being turned into a “vibrant new neighbourhood with more jobs, housing, entertainment, restaurants and spaces that will be enjoyed by locals well into the future”.

The online briefing session is on Thursday 17 March 10am-11am, and in-person briefing sessions on Wednesday 23 March 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. To register, email rcd@capitalalliance.com.au

To complete an online survey and view the masterplan go to rcdcapitalalliancegroup.com