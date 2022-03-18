Alleged teen carjacker charged

A teenager has been charged over an alleged peak-time aggravated carjacking of a 70-year-old woman in Springvale.

The Berwick 17-year-old boy allegedly assaulted the victim seated in her Honda Jazz at Lightwood Road about 5.30pm on Wednesday 16 March, police say.

He then allegedly stole the vehicle.

Southern Metro Region Crime Team officers arrested the boy and a 24-year-old Narre Warren South man on Boyd Street, Dandenong North about 10.45am the next day.

The teen was also charged with an attempted aggravated burglary in Kooyong about 6am on Tuesday 15 March.

The arrested man was charged with theft of motor vehicle after he was allegedly caught travelling in the stolen Honda Jazz this morning.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 5 August.