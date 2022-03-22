Smoky blaze in vacant building

Twenty-four firefighters have battled a blaze in an abandoned building in Mulgrave.

Fire Rescue Victoria crews reported a “significant” amount of smoke from the building on Dandenong Road about 12.50am on 22 March.

Fireys used breathing apparatus to extensively search the building for occupants and the source of the smoke.

The under-demolition building near Springvale Junction was deemed to be unoccupied, an FRV spokesperson said.

Six pumpers, an aerial unit and a heavy rescue unit were involved in the response.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, according to the FRV.

Its cause had not yet been determined.