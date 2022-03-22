Plea to find missing Darly

Police are appealing for public help to find a missing Noble Park woman.

Darly, 56, who is in the early stages of dementia, went missing from Wallarona Drive about 5pm on Monday 21 March.

Her family says her disappearance is out of character.

Darly is described as Asian appearance, about 164 centimetres, a slim build, and long black haired tied up in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with green and pink graphical shapes, dark green checker-print leggings, and Adidas black-and-white slides.

Darly does not speak English, but speaks Tagalog, police say.

She is known to frequent Dandenong, Noble Park, and Keysborough.

Any information to Springvale police station on 8558 8600.