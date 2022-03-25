Mayor Mya’s voice for youth

Greater Dandenong’s latest junior mayor says she’ll be “a voice of my generation”.

Mya Durakovic, school captain of Keysborough Gardens Primary, was elected by her peers on the City of Greater Dandenong’s children’s advisory group.

The Year 6 student said she was thrilled by the recognition.

“I am excited to be elected Junior Mayor by my peers in the Children’s Advisory Group,” Mya said.

“I feel it is so important to listen to my peers and be a voice of my generation.”

Fourteen members of the 34-stong children’s advisory group applied for junior mayor.

Each gave a speech outlining their ideas for the year ahead and the role of junior mayor.

The advisory group comprises of students from 17 primary schools in Greater Dandenong.

Mayor Jim Memeti said Mya was an “impressive young person” who would “make a difference in our community this year”.

“As a child friendly city, we are committed to supporting children and their families and providing opportunities for them to engage within the community and to have their voices heard.”

As junior mayor, Maya is given the chance to learn about how local government works, leadership skills as well as sharing her views on community issues.

The advisory group meets twice a term, with the support of City of Greater Dandenong’s Children’s Services, primary school teachers and Mission Australia Communities for Children.

It will meet with council departments to discuss community issues, facilities, activities and the council’s child-friendliness.