Festooned in orange, Lighthouse Christian College has staged its first Harmony Day celebration.

On 21 March, students and staff from the Keysborough Prep-Year 12 college dressed in either cultural clothing or in orange.

The colour orange signifies the melding of different cultures, says teacher and organiser Aniela Lamott.

During the day, classes took part in activities and discussions on Harmony – a national day for respecting cultural diversity.